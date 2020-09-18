Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $275.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.85 million.

RLGT opened at $5.57 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

