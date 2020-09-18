Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for INFORMA PLC/S (IFJPY)

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS: IFJPY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/18/2020 – INFORMA PLC/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/17/2020 – INFORMA PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/9/2020 – INFORMA PLC/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

9/7/2020 – INFORMA PLC/S was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/12/2020 – INFORMA PLC/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of INFORMA PLC/S stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,199. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. INFORMA PLC/S has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $23.26.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

