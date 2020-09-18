Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 150,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 563,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

REED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

In other news, Director John Bello acquired 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Reed’s by 43.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,070 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

