Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Shares Up 8.9%

Shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 150,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 563,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.
REED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Reed’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th.
Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Reed’s by 43.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,070 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reed’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,005 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,011 shares during the period.
About Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED)
Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.
