Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading 6.2% Higher

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.22. Approximately 1,282,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 495% from the average daily volume of 215,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

REKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

In related news, CEO Robert Alan Berman bought 2,725,836 shares of Rekor Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $7,005,398.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,836 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,938.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

