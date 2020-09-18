Ren Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Ren has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $213.35 million and approximately $39.46 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00002202 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Binance, UEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00044905 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 862.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00043471 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.49 or 0.04500819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00035015 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 885,330,203 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, DDEX, UEX, IDEX, OKEx, Kyber Network, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

