Rentberry (BERRY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $171,914.44 and approximately $14.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 856.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.09 or 0.04516073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00056271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00035001 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

BERRY is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.