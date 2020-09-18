Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) Trading 7.6% Higher

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NYSE:BLI) shares traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $68.30 and last traded at $66.51. 195,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 190,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NYSE:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($4.06).

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.