Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $90.92 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.92.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSG. Argus raised their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

RSG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $96.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,344. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.17. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $65.37 and a 12-month high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,358 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

