Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Update

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 135,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Retail Value by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Value by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Retail Value by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Retail Value by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 65,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

RVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Retail Value in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE RVI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 110,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,009. Retail Value has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $245.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.29 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 8.77%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Value will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

