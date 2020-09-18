Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Trading 16.1% Higher

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) traded up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.31. 531,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 179,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN)
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.
Recommended Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.