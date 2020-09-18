Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Trading 16.1% Higher

Shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) traded up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.31. 531,995 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 179,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.40% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN)

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

