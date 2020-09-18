RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the August 15th total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIBT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.20.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.79% and a negative net margin of 55.38%.

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

