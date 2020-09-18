Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,802.50 ($62.75).

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,350 ($82.97) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of RIO stock traded down GBX 60 ($0.78) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,990 ($65.20). 4,829,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,728. Rio Tinto has a 12 month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,732.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,236.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of GBX 119.74 ($1.56) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is 67.39%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

