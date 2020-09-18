Rise (RISE) 1-Day Volume Tops $771.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Rise has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $771.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000581 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 159,665,153 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

Rise Coin Trading

