Rise Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,385.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $943,323.06 and $1,385.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rise has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00024616 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000457 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000530 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 159,743,963 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

