Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.15

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.15 and last traded at $46.84, with a volume of 1974711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Roche Holdings AG Basel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $317.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1,353.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

