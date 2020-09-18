RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in RPC by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,606,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 173,652 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 67,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 2,831,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,321. The stock has a market cap of $686.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. RPC has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPC will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

