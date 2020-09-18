RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 18.8%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) shares were up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 2,144,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,192,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.57.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 25.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,359,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 134,345 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 185,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 34,878 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.