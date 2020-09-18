Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) Receives $11.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,441,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,443,000 after buying an additional 459,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 381,422 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,224,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

RUBY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 7,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $412.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.09. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

