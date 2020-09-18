Rupaya (RUPX) Market Capitalization Tops $7,052.04

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 18th. Rupaya has a market cap of $7,052.04 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rupaya has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

42-coin (42) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,083.06 or 4.48564638 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022402 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

