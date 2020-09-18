Safe Haven 24 Hour Volume Reaches $785,700.00 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $7.53 million and $785,700.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven Token Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

