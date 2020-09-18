Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 197,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 433,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

SLRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 195.34% and a negative return on equity of 68.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

