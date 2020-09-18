SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SFRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.75. 5,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,256. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

