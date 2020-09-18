SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading 7.6% Higher

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 227,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 468,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $65.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.50.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.30. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 376.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

