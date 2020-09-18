Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Up 8.5%

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s stock price shot up 8.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.58 and last traded at $56.05. 4,198,889 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 1,296,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.68.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrodinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 159,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $8,263,221.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 205,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total value of $11,115,931.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,117,283 shares of company stock valued at $197,032,789.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter worth $18,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter worth $9,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Schrodinger in the second quarter valued at $9,413,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the second quarter valued at $8,470,000. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrodinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.