SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 583,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPNE. BidaskClub cut shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,832. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $385.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaSpine news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

