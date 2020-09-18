Sentinel Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $948.00 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, Sentinel Chain has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $266,784.40 and $948.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

