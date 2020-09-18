Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s share price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 599,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,154,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Specifically, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Seritage Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $581.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 40.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 9,983.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 24,335.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

