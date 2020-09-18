Serum Price Reaches $2.10 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Serum has a market capitalization of $104.82 million and $129.40 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.10 or 0.00019163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00047679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00246036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00092504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.01483651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000266 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00231731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

Serum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

