Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 5.6%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 1,197,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,222,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $132.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.36.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 506,500 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
