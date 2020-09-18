Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Trading Up 5.6%

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN)’s share price was up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. Approximately 1,197,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,222,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SESN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $132.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sesen Bio Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 506,500 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.