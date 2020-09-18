Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 845,200 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the August 15th total of 749,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,075,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Diana P. Diaz sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $71,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,975 shares in the company, valued at $136,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,699 shares of company stock worth $928,960. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 171,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $94,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 169,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Sharps Compliance has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 million, a P/E ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

