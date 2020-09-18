Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Short Interest Update

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 787,300 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the August 15th total of 656,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $21,445,151 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.64.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $712.55. The company had a trading volume of 470,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $673.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.96. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $725.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.