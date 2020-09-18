SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.87

Shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.87 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 28444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHECY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24.

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Analysts expect that SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.