Shivom (OMX) Price Up 28.9% Over Last Week

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded down 71.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Shivom token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shivom Token Profile

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It was first traded on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The official message board for Shivom is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io . The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

