Short Interest in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Rises By 19.1%

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

AMT traded down $12.56 on Thursday, reaching $250.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,147. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.74 and a 200-day moving average of $246.86. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.69.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,688 shares of company stock worth $2,518,080 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 5,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

