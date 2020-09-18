Short Interest in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Expands By 19.5%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 40,560,000 shares. Currently, 21.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Antero Resources by 336.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.80 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. MKM Partners raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.91.

AR stock remained flat at $$2.91 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,331,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,152,367. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $781.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.