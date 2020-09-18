Short Interest in CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Decreases By 11.3%

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the August 15th total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.00. 27,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,595. The company has a market cap of $107.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 20.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBFV shares. ValuEngine upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded CB Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles R. Guthrie bought 1,500 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Insiders purchased a total of 20,470 shares of company stock worth $379,304 in the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.