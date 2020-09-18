Short Interest in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Rises By 13.7%

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 833,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

CDW stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $112.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,112. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 70.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 75.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.89.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.