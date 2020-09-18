Short Interest in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Expands By 12.7%

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth $21,471,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 288.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 582,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 432,356 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Compugen by 8.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 328,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. 57.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,621. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Compugen has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 2.73.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compugen in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Compugen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

