Short Interest in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rises By 18.2%

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 306,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ ROAD traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,664. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $926.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $3,870,794.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 417,399 shares of company stock worth $8,203,463. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,070.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROAD. Stephens cut shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.