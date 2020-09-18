Short Interest in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expands By 13.4%

eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,800 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 15th total of 326,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 158,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,989. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $415.57 million, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.80.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eGain will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

In related news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,802.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $672,085. 35.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in eGain by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eGain by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

