Short Interest in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Declines By 19.1%

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $1,624,460.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,256,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,011,774 shares of company stock valued at $92,287,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 2,468.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Elastic by 71.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Elastic by 112.5% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $103.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,279. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.99. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.