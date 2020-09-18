Short Interest in FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Grows By 20.7%

FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Shares of FXCNY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $4.07.

About FIH MOBILE LTD/ADR

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures and distributes handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

