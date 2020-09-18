Short Interest in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Grows By 20.8%

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,600,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 696,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,624. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. FleetCor Technologies has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $525.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.51 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,899,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in FleetCor Technologies by 97.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

