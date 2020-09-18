Short Interest in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Expands By 9.3%

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:GV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,859. Goldfield has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldfield during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldfield during the first quarter worth about $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldfield during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Goldfield by 2.6% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 235,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

