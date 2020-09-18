Short Interest in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Increases By 19.1%

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,600 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 359,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Great Ajax from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 607,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 110,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Great Ajax by 321.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Great Ajax by 87.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 44,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,669. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $221.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.58. Great Ajax has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 39.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.