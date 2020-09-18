Short Interest in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Increases By 19.3%

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,860,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 20,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.29. 13,391,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,725,530. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 189.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $4,242,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,839,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,025,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,094.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

