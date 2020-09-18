Short Interest in Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) Expands By 20.7%

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 870,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,488. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

