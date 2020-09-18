Short Interest in Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Rises By 20.6%

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the August 15th total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOG.A shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moog in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Moog stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.20. 187,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,309. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Moog has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.55.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.51. Moog had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $657.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Moog will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

