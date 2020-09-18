Short Interest in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Drops By 19.2%

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the August 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE OMF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 1,136,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,467. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.42. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.56.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,909,000 after purchasing an additional 495,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 209.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 35,583 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in OneMain by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in OneMain by 363.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

