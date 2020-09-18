Short Interest in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Declines By 19.3%

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Outfront Media from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 32.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,384,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.23). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

